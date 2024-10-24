At least 23 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least 23 people were killed Thursday in new Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, according to state media.

An Israeli warplane fired a missile onto a car in the Aalay district in Mount Lebanon in eastern Beirut, leaving two dead, the NNA reported.

Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in another airstrike targeting a home in the town of Khodor in eastern Lebanon.

A drone strike also targeted a motorbike in the southern city of Tyre, killing one person.

An Israeli airstrike, meanwhile, on the town of Borj Qalaouiye in southern Lebanon killed the town's mayor.

A Lebanese army officer and two soldiers were killed in an airstrike as they were evacuating the wounded in the town of Yater, according to a military statement.

Five more people were killed in an initial toll from a strike on a house in the town of Al-Halaniyah in Baalbak-Hermel province in eastern Lebanon, according to the state news agency.

In Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh district, warplanes and drones carried out airstrikes, killing four people and destroying homes and buildings, the agency reported.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,574 people have since been killed, according to Lebanese health authorities. Israel also launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.























