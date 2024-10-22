UN chief ‘unequivocally condemns’ loss of life in northern Gaza after deadly Israeli strike

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday "unequivocally" condemned the mass killing of civilians in northern Gaza amid a devastating Israeli onslaught in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns the continued and widespread loss of life in Gaza, including in the Israeli air strikes in Beit Lahia, which killed dozens of Palestinians among them, many women and children," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Calling for protection and respect for civilians, Haq stated that the UN chief "remains deeply alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating situation for civilians in northern Gaza, including mass displacement and the lack of essentials for survival."

"The Secretary General calls for immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian and rescue teams to save lives," Haq said, noting that recent Israeli attacks on hospitals in North Gaza are "exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis and placing the lives of tens of thousands at grave risk."

Emphasizing the priority of "essential medical care and supplies," Haq said that "the violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza by all parties to this conflict are unacceptable accountability for any international crimes that have been committed by any party is essential."

Haq further reiterated Guterres' call for an immediate cease-fire and release of hostages in Gaza.

Last Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, killing at least 87 people and injuring dozens, including children. The Israeli strike also destroyed an entire residential block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The Israeli army has continued a massive offensive in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege on the area.

The assault is the latest in Israel's brutal campaign, which has killed more than 42,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured 99,800 others since last year, following a Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to the ongoing blockade.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.