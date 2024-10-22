Lebanon death toll from Israeli attacks surpasses 2,500

Smoke billows over Marwahin, southern Lebanon, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from northern Israel, October 22, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 63 people were killed and 234 others injured due to Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll in the country since Oct. 2023 to 2546, with 11,862 injuries, a ministry statement added.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.



















