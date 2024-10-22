Hezbollah drone hit, damaged Netanyahu’s bedroom window in northern Israel: Report

A Hezbollah drone that targeted the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in northern Israel directly struck the window of his bedroom, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

Hezbollah confirmed responsibility on Tuesday for the Oct. 19 attack on Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the Hezbollah drone "directly and accurately hit the window of Netanyahu's bedroom."

KAN said the Israeli military censor allowed the media to publish that the attack had caused damage to the premier's residence.

An image, previously barred from publication by the military censor, shows the damage caused to the home by the drone impact.

Netanyahu's office said that the prime minister and his family were not at the site at the time of the attack.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.















