Fresh Israeli airstrike kills 5, injures 7 in eastern Lebanon

Five people were killed and seven others injured in a new Israeli airstrike Tuesday in the Hermel district of eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli fighter jets hit a building in the Ras al-Ain hills in the city of Baalbek, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,800 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.





















