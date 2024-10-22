Arab League chief, Lebanese army commander discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Smoke and flames billow over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 22, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Monday met with the Lebanese army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun in Beirut to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

According to a statement by Aoun's office, Aboul-Gheit and Aoun reviewed the general situation in Lebanon in light of the ongoing war.

Earlier, the Arab League secretary-general earlier separately met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

During his meeting with Mikati, Aboul-Gheit reiterated the Arab League's support to the Lebanese people and state, and called for an immediate cease-fire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since Sept. 23 against what it says are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.





















