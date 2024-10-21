Israel plans major response to Iran after missile attack on Tel Aviv: Official

Israel is preparing to launch a "major attack" against Iran in response to an Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack against Tel Aviv, an Israeli official said.

Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles on Israel in what Tehran said was a retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hezbollah and Hezbollah leaders and a Revolutionary Guard commander.

"Israel is preparing to conduct a major attack against Iran, with preparations including fortifying defenses in anticipation of any potential Iranian response," the unnamed official said in statements carried by the public broadcaster KAN late Sunday.

The source, however, did not provide any details about the list of targets expected to be hit in the Israeli attack.

Since the Iranian strike, Israel has been engaged in intensive consultations with its key ally, the US, to determine potential targets and its defensive needs to counter any Iranian retaliation.

On Saturday, the Israeli army said that the US had deployed a THAAD air defense battery in Israel, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, in preparation for possible Iranian strikes.

Before the arrival of THAAD, Israel's air defense relied on three systems: Arrow for long-range missile interceptions, David's Sling for mid-range, and the Iron Dome for short-range. All three systems had struggled to intercept many of the Iranian missiles.

Israeli media reports speculate that the impending attack on Iran could target oil or nuclear facilities, amid fears of a potential regional war.

Tehran has vowed to respond "painfully" to any Israeli attack.

Israel and Iran have long viewed each other as adversaries and have exchanged accusations of cyberattacks and other forms of aggression for years.

The threats come as Israel continues a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 99,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.