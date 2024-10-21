Germany deplores civilian casualties in northern Gaza amid Israeli onslaught

Germany on Monday deplored the high number of civilian casualties in northern Gaza as Israel continues its military attacks in the area.

"Corresponding reports of civilian deaths [in northern Gaza] are horrific," deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"You also know - and I would like to emphasize this clearly again here - Israel must adhere to the narrow limits of the law of self-defense and international humanitarian law when carrying out its attacks, and when you see reports like this, there are considerable question marks and we call on them accordingly to adhere to international law requirements," she added.

Israel, which has killed more than 42,600 people in the Palestinian enclave since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, laid siege to northern Gaza more than two weeks ago, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The health sector is also said to be on the verge of collapse, and according to UN officials no food aid has entered the area since early October and supplies are running out.

Israel demanded the evacuation of civilians from large swaths, and the order has affected some 400,000 people living there, estimates suggest.

The Foreign Ministry also expressed "great concern" over Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Israel ramped up airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims to be Hezbollah targets late last month, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing over a million others.