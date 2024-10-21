EU urges urgent medical aid for Lebanon amid healthcare crisis

EU commissioners on Monday called on member states to " urgently " deliver the requested medical aid to Lebanon as the situation in the country requires "utmost urgency."

"Together with (EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management) Janez Lenarcic we call for urgent and swift support to the Lebanese authorities that have requested medical aid from the European Union," Stella Kyriakides, the EU commissioner for health and food safety, said on X.

"Lebanon is in immediate need of vital medical equipment and we count on Team Europe to deliver," Kyriakides added.

In a letter addressing the health and civil protection ministers, the commissioners underlined that the healthcare system in Lebanon is "unable to cope" with the growing number of casualties as many patients are in urgent need of specialized medical treatment that is not available due to the destruction of the healthcare system.

"It is crucial that we act swiftly and in a coordinated matter," they said, adding: "We call upon all Minister of Health and Ministers responsible for Civil Protection of the EU Member States and the Participating States of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism to urgently offer further medical aid to Lebanon."



