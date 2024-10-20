 Contact Us
News Middle East

Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syrian amid regional tensions

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Sunday, delivering a message from King Abdullah II to President Bashar al-Assad about resolving the Syrian crisis and bilateral issues. This visit comes amid rising regional tensions due to Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as Jordan hosts around 1.3 million Syrians, many of whom are refugees.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 20,2024
Subscribe
JORDAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS SYRIAN AMID REGIONAL TENSIONS

Jordan's foreign minister arrived in Damascus on Sunday at the start of an official visit to Syria.

Ayman Safadi conveyed a verbal message from King Abdullah II to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and a host of bilateral and regional issues, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The unscheduled visit, the third since February last year, came amid rising regional tensions over Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon

On Oct. 3, Safadi held a phone call with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, where they discussed creating conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the ongoing conflict in neighboring Syria.

The kingdom hosts around 1.3 million Syrians, nearly half of whom are registered as refugees. The rest entered Jordan before the Syrian crisis began in 2011, primarily due to family ties, business, and trade relations.