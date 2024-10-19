Turkish FM Fidan: Risk of Israeli war spreading across region must never be underestimated

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made statements during a joint press conference with the Iranian Foreign Minister. Fidan emphasized, "Israel must put an end to its actions that violate international law," and added, "A ceasefire must be declared immediately in Gaza to reduce the current tensions."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Istanbul to participate in the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform meeting, held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Fidan in Sarıyer today. Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint press conference.

Key points from Minister Fidan's remarks:

• There is a common understanding between Türkiye and Iran. As required by the principles of neighborliness and brotherhood, we must fight against terrorism together.



•Our region is facing an extremely large threat. Netanyahu is constantly opening new fronts in the region and is trying to drag Iran into war. Israel must stop its actions that violate international law. As Türkiye, we do not want war in our region. A ceasefire must be declared immediately in Gaza to reduce the current tensions.

Risk of Israeli war spreading across region 'must never be underestimated,' 'we are in midst of tension' that could have repercussions globally.







