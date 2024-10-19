Israeli killed, 11 injured by rocket shrapnel in northern Israel

One Israeli was killed and 11 others were injured on Saturday in separate incidents when rockets launched from Lebanon struck settlements in northern Israel.

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the Magen David Adom emergency services confirmed the death of a man who sustained critical injuries when debris hit his vehicle near the Na'aman junction, close to Acre.

Another passenger in the car suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Israeli Army Radio reported that at least 10 other people were injured in northern Israel, particularly in the Haifa Bay area and the Upper and Western Galilee, following a barrage of rocket fire from Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed that 60 rockets were launched during the latest attack from Lebanon, bringing the total number of rockets fired toward northern Israel on Saturday to 115, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed its involvement, claiming responsibility for the extensive rocket fire targeting the Kiryat area north of Haifa as a show of support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its residents.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah announced its intention to enter a "new and escalating phase" in its confrontation with Israel, although specific details about this phase were not provided.

While cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has continued since the Gaza war last October, Israel escalated its offensive in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.







