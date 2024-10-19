Iraq suspends Saudi-owned TV after report sparks anger

Iraq suspended a Saudi-owned private TV channel on Saturday, hours after dozens attacked its office to protest a report that described militia leaders in the region as "terrorists."



Dozens of people stormed the office of MBC satellite channel in Baghdad in the early hours of Saturday, with videos shared on social media showing them destroying equipment there.



The local Shafaq News website reported that the attackers deemed an MBC report "disrespectful to the Axis of Resistance."



The so-called Axis of Resistance is a network of anti-Israel groups backed by Iran, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and an umbrella of Iraqi militias.



On social media, excerpts from the MBC report, believed to have caused the uproar, showed it focusing on terrorism in the region and including several killed Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, alongside al-Qaeda's Osama bin Laden.



Iraq's Communications and Media Commission said it decided to suspend operations of MBC in the country due to its "violation of media broadcasting regulations" and attacks on "martyrs, leaders of victory and resistance heroes.



"We confirm taking all necessary legal measures and suspending it from operating in Iraq," the commission said in a statement.



It also said it will work on cancelling the broadcaster's licence.











