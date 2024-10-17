Newborn babies at risk of death at Gaza hospital amid Israeli onslaught

Newborn babies in incubators are at risk of death at Kamal Adwan Hospital amid an ongoing Israeli onslaught in the northern Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry warned on Thursday.

"A real humanitarian catastrophe is threatening the lives of the newborn babies in the neonatal unit at the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the hospital's incubators risk ceasing operations due to severe fuel and medicine shortages.

The Israeli army on Oct. 6 began its third offensive in northern Gaza since the start of its genocidal war on Gaza last year, alleging that the onslaught aims to "prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area."

Palestinians, however, argue that Israel this time aims to occupy the northern Gaza Strip and displace its residents.

More than 300 people have been reported killed in the latest offensive amid a tight siege imposed by the Israeli army on the area, according to local authorities.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Over 42,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.