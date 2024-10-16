Nicaraguan president compares Netanyahu with Hitler

President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday with Adolf Hitler, and called him "son of the devil," three days after Managua announced the rupture of diplomatic relations with Israel.

"At the head of the Government of Israel there is a prime minister who is the son of the devil," said Ortega in his speech in an act marking the 45th anniversary of the Nicaraguan police.

Ortega said he compares Netanyahu to Hitler because Israel's prime minister" has a policy of terror in practice" in the Middle East.

"And it's Hitler, yes, the prime minister of Israel is Hitler, installed there, calling to destroy the peoples," he added.

On Friday, the Nicaraguan government broke off diplomatic relations with Israel "one year after the brutal genocide that the fascist and criminal war government of Israel continues to commit against the Palestinian people."

"The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks all diplomatic relations with the fascist government of Israel," the statement said.

The decision, which had been announced by Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Ortega, was taken based on a resolution of the Nicaraguan Parliament. The government also ordered the withdrawal of its ambassador to Israel on Monday.

Israel and Nicaragua had reestablished diplomatic relations in 2017 after Ortega broke ties in 2010.

The Nicaraguan president also accused the United States and the countries of the European Union of supporting and arming Israel.

"They lead the planet to a total war or simply they have no choice but to wait for defeat," said Ortega, who has been in power since 2007.