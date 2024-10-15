Israel disrupts GPS around Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, scrambling signals for any attempted attack

The Israeli army late Monday started to disrupt global positioning systems (GPS) signals around Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, central Israel, said to be fearing an attack by Iran.

According to Israeli news website Walla, the move comes ahead of a possible Iranian response to an expected Israeli attack on Iran.

It added that Israel is preparing for the possibility of being attacked again by Tehran after its expected attack on Iran, adding that the army's air defense systems are on high alert.

The news website quoted a security source saying the U.S. will help enhance the Israeli air defense system.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it will deploy a THAAD air defense battery to Israel as it feels a growing threat from Iran.

In early October, Iran launched about 180 missiles in an attack Tehran described as "retaliation" for the assassinations of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander leaders.

Last week, Israel threatened Iran with a "lethal, precise, and especially surprising" retaliatory attack.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,300 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

















