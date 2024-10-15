Iran says does not want to see further expansion in Middle East conflict

This picture taken from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting following an Israeli air strike on the village of Deir Qanoun on October 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Top diplomats of China and Iran on Monday discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Tehran saying it does not want to see further expansion of conflict in the region, Xinhua news reported.

In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Beijing to "cool down the situation through diplomatic means".

Wang, who earlier spoke to the Israeli foreign minister, said China will continue to demonstrate "a sense of duty" as a responsible major country and play a constructive role in promoting the cooling down of the raging conflict in the Middle East.

He said China will strengthen communication among all parties, build a broader international consensus, and pool the strengths of all parties.

Israel continues its air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Iran launched missiles into Israel in retaliation for assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a response.