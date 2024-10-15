IF ISRAEL IS DEFYING ENTIRE WORLD, THEN DETERRENT STEPS MUST BE TAKEN: JORDANS FOREIGN MINISTER

Deterrent measures need to be taken if Israel is disregarding the global community and undermining international legitimacy, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Safadi said the only way to deter Israel, which continues air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza, is to impose sanctions on Israel and stop supplying it with weapons.

He said using starvation as a weapon of war is a war crime, adding that Israel has not only destroyed schools, hospitals, mosques and churches, but has also destroyed the entire infrastructure, turning Gaza into an uninhabitable land.

Safadi said another war waged by Israel against the Palestinian people was in the West Bank through killing, targeting, settlement and destruction.

He lamented that the Security Council was not playing its role in maintaining security and peace.

The Jordanian diplomat also attended the Conference on the Future of Palestine organized by Türkiye.