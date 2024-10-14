2nd phase of polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

The second phase of a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the new phase targets children under 10 in central Gaza.

This phase is scheduled to last for three days, with the possibility of extending it for one additional day, the ministry added.

The first phase of the campaign concluded on Sept. 12 and included over 560,000 Palestinian children.

"Area-specific humanitarian pauses have been agreed. It's critical that these pauses are respected by all parties. Without them, it is impossible to vaccinate the children," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on X on Thursday.

Russell also mentioned that UNICEF would provide vitamin A supplements to children to strengthen their immune systems.

"Children in Gaza live in extremely dire hygiene and sanitation conditions," she said.

On Wednesday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that around 400,000 people are trapped in northern Gaza amid an Israeli offensive in the area, jeopardizing the implementation of the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign.



