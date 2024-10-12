Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in northern Gaza amid residents refusal of "Generals Plan"

The Israeli army on Saturday ordered the residents in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head south.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee instructed northern Gaza residents to evacuate "immediately via Salah al-Din Street" to reach what he claimed to be a "safe humanitarian zone."

"The area, known as D5, is expected to face continued military action," he added.

This call for evacuation follows an escalation in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, particularly in densely populated areas.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,100 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN RESILIENCE IN JABALIA FOILS 'GENERALS' PLAN' TO EVACUATE NORTHERN GAZA