Israeli army claims 30 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee region, with some being intercepted.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army reported that sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Metula, Kfar Guiladi, and Majdal Shams due to the rocket launch.

The Israeli army confirmed that some of the rockets were successfully intercepted, although it did not provide further details on the number of rockets that fell in the region or any potential damage or casualties.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,411 people, injuring over 3,970 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.









