3 children among 4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City

At least four Palestinians, including three children, were killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the southwestern part of Gaza City, a medical source said.

The home belonged to the al-Daya family, the source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, a Palestinian woman was killed and 15 others were injured as the Israeli army targeted two schools sheltering displaced people in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, which remained under siege and an ongoing Israeli military operation for six consecutive days.

Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza released a statement earlier confirming the death of a Palestinian woman and the injury of four others due to Israeli attacks on the Hafsa School, which serves as a shelter for displaced civilians.

In a separate incident, Gaza's Civil Defense reported that dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli quadcopter drone fire at the Al-Fawqa School, another shelter for displaced families in the Jabalia refugee camp.

The Civil Defense added that rescue teams are still working to evacuate the injured following the Israeli strikes.

On Monday, the Israeli military warned Palestinians to evacuate their homes in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia and move south, while Gaza's Interior Ministry and National Security cautioned citizens against complying with these orders, calling them "deception and lies."

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,100 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







