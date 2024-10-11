1 Israeli killed, another injured by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

At least one Israeli was killed and another injured on Friday when an anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon struck the town of Yar'on in the Upper Galilee, according to Israel's Channel 14.

Separately, Israel's Channel 12 reported that more than 20 rockets were fired Friday from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Air raid sirens echoed throughout multiple towns and villages in the region as residents rushed to shelters, the broadcaster added.

Army Radio had reported earlier that two Israelis were injured by shrapnel from an anti-tank missile that was fired from Lebanon and struck the town of Yar'on.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,351 people, injuring over 3,800 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,000 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

















