Material damage reported after Israeli strikes on manufacturing, military sites in Syria

The Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes early on Thursday separately targeting a manufacturing site and a military facility in Syria, causing material damage, according to Syrian media reports.

State-run news agency SANA reported that the Israeli strikes targeted a car assembly plant in the western city of Hassia in the rural Homs region, and a military site in the rural Hama region in central Syria.

It quoted a military source as saying that the Israeli fighter jets' raids were launched from the direction of northern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, seven civilians, including women and children, were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Mazzeh neighborhood of the capital Damascus.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 42,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,323 people and injured over 3,700 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.