Gaza hospital appeals to halt Israeli evacuation order amid military onslaught

A Palestinian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has appealed to the international community to intervene to halt an Israeli evacuation order for the facility amid a deadly onslaught in the area.

The Israeli army on Tuesday ordered patients and medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital to evacuate within 24 hours. Similar evacuation orders were issued for the Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.



"We appeal to the international community to intervene to halt these evacuation orders," hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya said in a video message on Thursday.

He warned that evacuating the hospital "means the death of eight children hospitalized at the facility."

"Our hospital risks ceasing operations due to the ongoing threats of evacuation and the lack of fuel," he said.

The Israeli army continued a military offensive in the northern Gaza Strip for a fifth day on Thursday amid a tight siege on the area, according to witnesses.

Israel claims that the onslaught aims to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.