ISRAELI PROTESTERS BLOCK ROAD TO NETANYAHUS OFFICE DEMANDING HOSTAGE SWAP DEAL WITH PALESTINIAN FACTIONS

Israeli protesters blocked the road Tuesday that leads to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem and demanded a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

The Walla news website said protesters placed ballot boxes on the road to demand early elections and advocated for a hostage swap.

The site confirmed that police forcibly cleared protesters and detained seven.

Rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism party earlier urged Netanyahu to explore all options to secure the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it requires negotiations.

The demand followed a warning from Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, who said he does not rule out the possibility of Israeli captives in Gaza entering a "dark tunnel," indicating the complexities of the situation and the uncertainty regarding their future.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive Oct. 7, 2023, after a surprise attack by Hamas.

Some were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary cease-fire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group has reported the deaths of dozens more because of indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with support from the US, have reached a critical stage because of Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the war in Gaza.

He remains committed to holding strategic positions in the Philadelphia and Netzarim areas in southern and central Gaza, while Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unhindered return of displaced individuals.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following the Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







