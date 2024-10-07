TÜRKIYES BROADCASTER TO AIR DOCUMENTARY MARKING GAZA WAR ANNIVERSARY

Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT will air the first episode of its documentary series ''I See Gaza'' on Monday, marking the first anniversary of Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, according to TRT sources.

The series showcases protests from around the world against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The documentary will premiere on TRT World, the network's English-language channel, at 1.30 pm (1030 GMT) and simultaneously on TRT's Turkish-language channels TRT 1, TRT 2, TRT Türk, TRT Documentary, and TRT Avaz at 8.00 pm (1700 GMT). TRT's news channel TRT Haber will broadcast it at 9.00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday.

Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue, with states issuing condemnations and activists organizing demonstrations. TRT's Internal Productions department has created this six-episode series to document the worldwide response.

- PROTESTERS STAND UNITED FOR PALESTINE

The first episode of ''I See Gaza'' highlights protests in Oslo, where Norwegian and Palestinian activists called for an immediate end to the Gaza war and the liberation of Palestinian territories.

The protests drew participants from all walks of life, including students, lawyers, artists, and ordinary citizens. Demonstrators demanded that Norway, home to one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, stop trading with Israeli companies.

Each episode of the series will focus on a different country's protests, with upcoming installments covering South Africa, the US, Japan, UK, and South Korea.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities. The ongoing Israeli blockade has caused widespread displacement and severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel now faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.