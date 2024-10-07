Iran says it will hit back against any Israeli strike

Iran said on Monday it would respond firmly to any Israeli attack on its soil, stressing that it did not want a wider war in the region.

On Tuesday Iran launched around 200 missiles in its second direct attack on Israel, in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Tehran-aligned militant leaders in the region and a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Israel has vowed to respond to the attack.

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said the Islamic republic was "not afraid of war and will give a firm and appropriate response to any new action by the Zionist regime".

The foreign minister made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said Iran had fired about 200 missiles at Israel last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had made a "big mistake" with its missile barrage, which follows Israel killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

After the United States said it was discussing a joint response with Israel, Iran's chief of staff warned that Tehran would hit Israeli infrastructure if its territory is attacked.







