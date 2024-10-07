Erdoğan, Putin discuss Middle East issue over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East on Monday, according to official sources.

The two leaders also confirmed an agreement to hold face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan later this month, it added, saying Erdoğan had also used the call to congratulate Putin on his 72nd birthday.



Expressing his satisfaction over the development of Turkish-Russian ties, Erdoğan said high-level political dialogue between the two countries would continue.



He said they would discuss both regional and global issues in detail on various occasions in the coming period.









