Iran resumes flights after brief suspension due to 'operational restrictions'

Iran has resumed flights as of Monday after a temporary halt due to "operational restrictions," with the Civil Aviation Organization confirming safe conditions for all domestic and international routes. The suspension affected flights scheduled between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on October 7, but those restrictions have now been lifted.

Published October 07,2024
Iran resumed flights on Monday after temporarily halting them the previous evening, citing "operational restrictions," state television reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport have been cleared to operate after authorities ensured "suitable and safe flight conditions." The report confirmed that all domestic and international flights have resumed.

"Currently, there are no restrictions for domestic and international flights," the Civil Aviation Organization stated.

The brief suspension affected flights scheduled between 9.00 pm (1730GMT) and 6.00 am (0230 GMT) on Oct. 7, which were canceled due to unspecified operational concerns. These restrictions have now been lifted following safety assessments.