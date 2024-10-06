Indian poet refuses USAID award in ‘solidarity’ with Palestine

An Indian poet and author from an indigenous community has refused an award that is backed by the U.S., in support of Palestine as the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza hits the one-year mark.

Jacinta Kerketta, 41, told Anadolu her 'Jirhul' poetry collection for children was selected for the Room to Read Young Author Award by the Room to Read India Trust in collaboration with USAID -- a U.S. government-funded aid organization.

She refused the award, however, because "USAID supported" the prize.

Kerketta said she was informed about the award and its support organizations through an email.

She said thousands of children are being killed in Palestine and "adults are not able to save a better world for children."

"Being a poet, I want to show my solidarity with the children, women and victims of Palestine," said Kerketta.

The poet indicated that Room to Read India Trust is associated with Boeing's children education and the company's relationship with Israel is linked to arms businesses.

Kerketta is a Hindi-language journalist, poet and activist who is based in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Her work focuses on gender-based violence, especially against women, displacement and she often questions India's apathy in governance.

Kerketta's refusal to accept the award comes amid continuous U.S. support to Israel as Tel Aviv's war against the besieged Palestinian enclave hits the one-year mark Monday.

Israel launched an offensive on Gaza following a cross-border raid by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed less than 1,200 people.

In the year since, Israel has killed nearly 41,800 victims, mostly women and children, and close to 97,000, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





