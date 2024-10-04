Rocket barrages from Lebanon target northern Israel amid escalating tensions: Media

Rocket barrages were fired on Friday from Lebanon toward Israeli settlements in northern Israel, local media reported.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel.

It added that some 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon targeting Israeli border settlements.

Sirens have been sounding across northern Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

Israeli Army Radio later reported that since Friday morning, more than 60 rockets had been fired from Lebanon towards northern Israeli border settlements.

Israeli police also reported that, following the launch of rockets from Lebanon, fires broke out in several locations in northern Israel settlements, without providing any further details.

The cross-border weapons fire has led to an exodus from Israeli border settlements.

Separately, Lebanese group Hezbollah reported it targeted an Israeli tank with a guided missile near the Al-Malikiyah military site, causing casualties and starting a fire.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

