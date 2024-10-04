Israel acting with impunity in Middle East: Former Irish president

Former Irish President Mary Robinson on Friday accused Israel of acting with impunity in the Middle East, highlighting what she sees as a lack of restraint on the part of global powers, particularly the US.

Her comments came amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israeli airstrikes reported in southern Beirut and the occupied West Bank.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, Robinson, representing The Elders—an international non-governmental organization founded by Nelson Mandela and Richard Branson—emphasized the need for de-escalation from all parties involved in the conflict.

She stressed that The Elders condemn violence on all sides and are in no way anti-Israeli or antisemitic.

"All parties need to de-escalate and recognize that military aggression and retaliatory attacks cannot solve this conflict," she said. "Civilians are paying the price for the pursuit of military approaches over dialogue and political solutions."

Robinson highlighted the contrast in the international community's response to Israeli and Palestinian civilians, criticizing Israelis' protection from potential Iranian attacks while accusing global powers of failing to provide any form of protection for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and Lebanese civilians.

This disparity, according to Robinson, illustrates a broader imbalance in the international response to the crisis.

She added that The Elders have long called for the US to restrain Israel's military actions through measures such as the suspension of arms transfers.

"Arms transfers, especially of offensive weapons that are not required for legitimate self-defense, cannot be justified in a context where international humanitarian law is being violated," she argued.

Robinson specifically criticized US President Joe Biden for continuing to supply arms to Israel despite widespread allegations of violations of international law. "International humanitarian law is being horribly transgressed," she said, referring to the impact of Israel's recent attacks in Gaza.

In her strongest remarks, Robinson condemned what she called Israel's "overreaction" in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 42,000 people and countless injuries, particularly among children.

She warned that the current escalation, which includes strikes on Lebanon, has the potential to spark further conflict with Iran.

"This bad right-wing government of Israel has decided it can now aggressively attack," Robinson said. "It has overreacted in relation to Gaza and decimated Gaza with not just 42,000 killed, but think of the injuries, particularly to children, life-affecting injuries. Now the people of Lebanon and the potential for retaliatory attacks on Iran."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,800 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,100 people and injured over 3,000 others since Sept. 23.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.