Hezbollah reports missile strike on northern Israel

Hezbollah on Friday reported launching a missile strike on the Krayot area, located on the outskirts of the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

The group said multiple missiles targeted the area, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.

The strike marks an escalation in hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as tensions continue to rise along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

There has been no immediate response from Israeli authorities about the attack, nor confirmation of casualties or damage.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

At least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.













