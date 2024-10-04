9 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of central, southern Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in Israeli shelling of the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah told Anadolu that four people were killed in an Israeli attack that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central part of the besieged enclave.

Rescue teams were also able to recover the body of a victim from the vicinity of Al-Louh Palace in the Abu Mahdi area, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A second body was retrieved from the rubble of a destroyed house in the Nuseirat camp, according to Palestinian paramedics.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces also shelled homes and a site sheltering displaced people in both Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, medical sources confirmed that three more Palestinians were killed and several others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Ma'an area.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

In the year since, nearly 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and almost 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





















