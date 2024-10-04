7 killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike at the village of Al Khiam in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, on 03 October 2024. (EPA File Photo)

At least seven people were killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a house in southern Lebanon, state-run media reported.

According to the National News Agency, four paramedics were killed by Israeli shelling near Marjayoun Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon.

The Marjayoun Governmental Hospital stopped operating after the attack and medical staff was evacuated following Israeli threats to target the hospital, the agency added.

Another Israeli attack targeting the town of Khirbet Selm in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border, killed two more people, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Media Relations Office stated in a statement that Israel continues its "terrorist crimes against humanity."

It added that Israeli airstrikes targeted civil defense teams killing a "civil defense member from the Islamic Health Authority (affiliated with Hezbollah) and injured several others."

In a separate incident, the news agency reported casualties in an Israeli attack targeting a site near a Lebanese army center in the town of Al-Bayada, also in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

