4 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of central Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in Israeli shelling of central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four people were killed in an Israeli attack that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces also shelled homes and a site sheltering displaced people in both Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations, including a home belonging to the Abu Jazar family in the Ma'an area, resulting in casualties.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















