2 killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike at the village of Al Khiam in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, on 03 October 2024. (EPA File Photo)

At least two people were killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a house in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state National News Agency.

Lebanese authorities have not released the identities of the victims or provided further information on the circumstances of the attack, which hit the town of Khirbet Selm, in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

In a separate incident, the Lebanese agency reported casualties in an Israeli attack targeting a site near a Lebanese army center in town of Al-Bayada, also in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.



















