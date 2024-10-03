Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on ‘vital target’ in central Israel

Yemen's Houthi group claimed a drone attack Thursday on a "vital target" in Jaffa in central Israel.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the group fired a number of drones on Jaffa and they hit their goal, without giving any details about the target.

Saree vowed to continue military attacks against Israel until it halts its assaults on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" off the coast of central Israel.

The attack came days after Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in Yemen's coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring 57 others, according to Houthi-run authorities.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,700 people, mostly women, and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,100 people and injured over 3,000 others since Sept. 23.