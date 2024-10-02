Unfair power cannot benefit humanity, says Turkish technology chief

No matter what technological superiority it has, which planets it can explore in the depths of space, and what technical capability it wields on earth or in the sky, a power based on injustice cannot benefit humanity, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Türkiye's premier tech event TEKNOFEST in the southern city of Adana, Mehmet Fatih Kacir said that ultimately, humanity longs for justice and compassion.

He stressed that those who remain deaf to the cries of the oppressed, those who do not hear the wails of the downtrodden and the cries of the innocent have nothing to give to humanity and no future to offer.

A technological power that is not based on moral foundations only spells disaster for humanity, he added.

"A civilization can never be built on the cries of mothers carrying the slaughtered naked bodies of their babies in their arms," he said.

He said those who dream of a future on lands belonging to others with misguided beliefs, relying on the power in their hands, can only achieve hollow victories, and their cruelty cannot be overcome.

TEKNOFEST, held this year for the ninth time in Türkiye but the first time in Adana, kicked off today and is set to wrap up on Sunday.





