S.Korea military aircraft ordered to bring back its citizens from war-hit areas of Mideast

South Korea on Wednesday ordered military aircraft to bring home South Koreans from regions affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

President Yoon Suk Yeol issued orders in an emergency meeting with senior officials on safety measures for Korean nationals in the region following Tuesday's Iranian missile attack on Israel, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency,

"The president ordered the immediate dispatch of military transport aircraft to evacuate Korean nationals, saying the protection of our citizens in Israel and in the Middle East is a top priority," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon told a press briefing.

As of Wednesday, approximately 130 Korean nationals were in Lebanon, 110 in Iran, and 480 in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In response to Israel's recent assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and amid its ground operation into Lebanon, Iran late Tuesday fired hundreds of missiles at Israel.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported damage to a building in northern Tel Aviv from a missile strike, while the Israeli emergency service said three people were injured by Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv, local Maariv daily reported.

A Palestinian worker from the Gaza Strip was killed due to the falling of "missiles and shrapnel" while in Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the missile attack had been largely ineffective. The US had vowed to help intercept the missiles.