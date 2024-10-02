Israeli forces breached Blue Line before withdrawing: Lebanese army

The Lebanese army said Wednesday that an Israeli force briefly violated the Blue Line in two areas into Lebanese territory before withdrawing.

"An enemy Israeli force breached the Blue Line by about 400 meters in the areas of Khirbet Yaroun and Odaisseh, then withdrew after a short time," the army wrote on X without specifying a date.

The Blue Line is a demarcation border that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights that was established by the UN in 2000.

On the other side, the Israeli army released what it claimed to be the first documentation of its troops in southern Lebanon, featuring a short video and images of soldiers at an undisclosed location.

It alleged that "the troops discovered and destroyed a Hezbollah combat complex containing a rocket platform and a stockpile of explosives and other military equipment."

It also claimed that more than 150 Hezbollah structures have been destroyed through airstrikes, including headquarters, weapon depots and rocket launch sites.

The Israeli army said soldiers engaged with Hezbollah fighters at close range, without providing details.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon that have killed more than 1,000 victims and injured over 2,950, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The top leadership of the Lebanese resistance group was killed in Israeli offensives, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,600 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.

