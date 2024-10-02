Iran extends airspace closure amid fears of Israeli retaliation

Iran has extended the closure of its airspace as it is expecting Israeli retaliation following its attack on the enemy country on Tuesday evening.



All flights have been cancelled until 5 am (0130 GMT) on Thursday to maintain aviation security, state news agency ISNA reported, citing a spokesman for the aviation authority.



Iran initially closed the airspace over Tehran cancelling all flights up until Wednesday morning after it launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) say the attack was in retaliation for the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general, the powerful elite branch of the Iranian armed forces said.



Three Israeli air bases and the headquarters of the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad were the targets of the attack, according to Iran.

