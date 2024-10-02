Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran over security concerns

Germany on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Iran amid escalating tensions in the region.

The Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for Iran, after Israeli media reported that Tel-Aviv was mulling attacks on Iran oil rigs, and nuclear sites in response to yesterday's missile attack.

"On Oct. 1, 2024, the Iranian armed forces carried out missile attack on Israel. A counter-response from the Israeli armed forces is to be expected. Attacks on Iranian territory cannot be ruled out," the ministry said.

"The situation in the entire region remains volatile and very tense," it added.

Iran fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the missile attack was a " big mistake " and that Iran " will pay fo r it."



