Denmark urges military action for two-state solution

Denmark on Tuesday reiterated its call for an international military intervention in the Middle East to impose a two-state solution and break the ongoing impasse.

"There is no solution in sight to what we see going on over there, and there is no point in letting things continue," Danish news agency Ritzau quoted Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as saying.

"The two-state solution -one Israeli, one Palestinian- can only be done if the international community declares, at some point, that we now have to impose it by force," she added.

Last month, Frederiksen also called for the imposition of the two-state solution through military means at the UN Summit of the Future in New York.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.