UNICEF head 'deeply concerned' over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon

Displaced from Dahiyeh, southern Beirut suburb, Asmaa Kenji holds one of her three children as they live on the streets of central Beirut after fleeing the Israeli air strikes, in Beirut, Lebanon, September 29, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell expressed concern Monday over the killing of children in recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

"I am deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon. Over the last week, at least 80 children have reportedly been killed in attacks, while hundreds more have been injured," Russell said on X.

Citing government reports, she said the number of people internally displaced by the violence has spiked to more than one million, including over 300,000 children.

"Thousands of children and families are now living in the streets or in shelters; many having fled their homes without essential supplies and belongings. Humanitarian conditions are growing worse by the hour," Russell said.

Stressing that UNICEF and its partners are on the ground in Lebanon, reaching children and families with essential support, she said the teams are delivering drinking water, medical supplies, mattresses and blankets as well as hygiene and baby kits.

"We are providing health and nutrition, child protection and psychosocial support services for children.

"But as the violence intensifies, so do the humanitarian needs. Any ground offensive or further escalation in Lebanon would make a catastrophic situation for children even worse. Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs," she said, calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities.

UNICEF reiterates its call for all parties to protect children and civilian infrastructure and to ensure that humanitarian actors can safely reach all those in need, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law, she added.

Israel's army on Monday announced that it had established a closed military zone near the borders with Lebanon as part of preparations for its expected ground offensive into southern Lebanon.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 960 people and injuring over 2,770 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.