Israel 'acting as a rogue state,' says Palestine at UN Security Council

Mohammad Mustafa, Palestinian Prime Minister speaks during a Security Council meeting at the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday described Israel as "a rogue state" and said it must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed in Gaza.

"They've invaded cities in the West Bank. They've attacked unarmed Palestinian citizens, and today we see them firing on the Lebanese people," Mustafa said at a UN Security Council on the situation in Palestine.

"They're violating the sovereignty of Lebanon, blatantly violating the UN Charter and international law," he added.

Israel is "acting as a rogue state because they are convinced that they are above the law and they are entitled to things that other countries are not entitled to," Mustafa said.

"Israel continues with its aggression, so that it pushes the entire region towards an open war," the Palestinian premier warned and said Israel's plan is to "get rid of the Palestinian people and grab their land."

"We need an international plan with the necessary measures to change the reality on the ground," he urged.

He noted the necessity for concrete steps from international actors regarding a two-state solution and the implementation of the solution within the framework of the 1967 borders.

"A free Palestine is the sole key that can unlock a peaceful future for our region and unleash its potential," he said, urging that a different future for Palestinian is possible with the decisions made by each UN member state.

Mustafa also called for an end to Israel's impunity and the occupation, which he said will pave the way for "shared peace and security."