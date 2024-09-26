Turkish foreign minister attends Gaza Contact Group meeting with UN chief

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a meeting in New York between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Contact Group on Gaza formed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, his ministry said on Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan and the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, in New York," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The meeting took place as Fidan visits New York to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The contact group was established at a joint OIC-Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia last November to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace in the enclave pummeled for nearly a year by a devastating Israeli offensive.