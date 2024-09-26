Israeli ground operation in Lebanon does not seem 'imminent': Pentagon

An Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon does not appear "imminent," the Pentagon said Wednesday.

"I believe the context was in terms of a ground incursion. So I was saying in that context, it doesn't look like something is imminent. But again, I'd refer you to the Israelis to speak to their own operations," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The U.S. certainly does not want to see any action taken that could lead to further escalation in the region, she said, adding: "We still believe that there is time and space for diplomacy. We want to see a diplomatic resolution and a solution to prevent an all-out war."

Asked whether the U.S. was supporting Israel's operations in Lebanon, including with intelligence support, she said: "No. No support."

"When it comes to Lebanon, the U.S. military has no involvement in Israel's operation," she stressed.

Singh confirmed that the U.S. is sending a "small number" of additional U.S. military personnel to augment forces that are already in the region as tensions between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel remain high.

"I cannot confirm the number...I'm just not going to be able to provide you more specifics," she added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.