Israeli army withdraws from Jenin, its surroundings after 18-hour military operation

The Israeli army on Thursday withdrew from the city of Jenin and adjacent areas in the northern occupied West Bank, after a military operation that lasted for 18 hours.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army on Wednesday raided Jenin and embarked on destroying more of its infrastructure and roads.

At least six Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces during the operation, according to local sources.

The Health Ministry, for its part, confirmed that the Israeli military operation in Jenin and its surroundings left a 37-year-old woman killed and four other women seriously injured.

According to Ayman Obeida, member of the municipal council of the village of Anza near Jenin, an Israeli force raided the village and opened fire indiscriminately on a mourning house, killing one woman and injuring four others.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 718 Palestinians have since been killed and over 5,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.